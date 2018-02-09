FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Money News
February 9, 2018 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

Mahindra & Mahindra third-quarter profit up over 12 percent, beats estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a more than 12 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, beating Street estimates.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at 12.16 billion rupees ($188.79 million), up from 10.81 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2EaPFy6

Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 9.89 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations fell 2 percent to 115.78 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.4100 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.