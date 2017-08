July 1 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 35,716 39,009 -8 DOMESTIC SALES 33,861 34,989 -3 PASSENGER VEHICLES 16,170 17,070 -5 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 15,131 13,538 12 EXPORTS 1,855 4,020 -54 Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility and sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and owns Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor Co (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)