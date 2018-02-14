Malawi's economy to grow as much as 5 percent in 2018 - IMF

LILONGWE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Malawi’s economy is expected to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2018 and by as much as 7 percent in the medium term as the southern African nation recovers from drought-induced stagnation, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

“Growth will be supported by enhanced infrastructure investment and social services as well as an improved business environment,” the international lender said in a statement at the end of a country mission that included meetings to discuss the extension of a multi-million dollar loan.

Malawi has a total public debt of $3.50 billion, with about a third of that in external debt. (Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Hugh Lawson)