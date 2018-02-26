Bursa Malaysia adds traceability requirement for crude palm oil

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Bursa Malaysia Derivatives said sellers of crude palm oil futures who want to be involved in physical deliveries are must now provide traceability details up to the palm oil mill’s location, according to a document posted on the exchange’s website on Monday.

* Crude palm oil sellers should submit traceability documents to port tank installations approved by Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.

* The traceability document requires the name of the parent company, mill address and coordinates, and quantity of crude palm oil received.

* The requirement is effective Feb. 26.