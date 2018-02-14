Bursa Malaysia extends trading hours, contract months for crude palm futures

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Malaysia’s derivatives exchange said it would extend the trading hours, tenure of contract months and position limits of its crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract effective Feb. 26, according to a document posted on its website on Wednesday.

* Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange said it would lengthen its second trading session by 30 minutes, beginning at 0230 pm instead of 0300pm (Malaysia time).

* It is also extending the tenure for contract months for CPO futures to one year of serial months followed by alternate months up to 36 months ahead. The current tenure is six serial months, followed by up to 24 alternate months.

* The position limit for the CPO futures contract is increased from 15,000 to 30,000 for all contract months combined.

* Malaysia's CPO futures contract is the benchmark futures contract. For the full statement: bit.ly/2HeXIrQ