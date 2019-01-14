Malaysia seizes huge crystal meth haul in two raids

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian police seized nearly 600 kg of drugs they believe was mostly crystal methamphetamine in a crackdown on two trafficking syndicates over the weekend, they said on Monday.

The seizures came just months after Malaysia reported a record bust of nearly 1.2 tonnes of crystal meth, or shabu as it is locally known, that was disguised as tea in a shipment from Myanmar.

Malaysian police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the bulk of the drugs seized on Saturday was found in a container truck in the northern state of Perak.

“We found 569.5 kg of what we believe is shabu in the container, valued at 28.47 million ringgit ($6.94 million),” Fuzi told reporters.

Police believe the container was bound for Port Klang, where the shipment was to be split between local distribution and export. Fuzi said they were investigating the source and destination country for export.

Three men aged between 39 and 49 were detained at three locations in Perak in connection with the seizure and have been remanded till Jan. 19 to aid investigations.

($1 = 4.1000 ringgit)