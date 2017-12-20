Malaysia's Nov inflation rate at 3.4 pct y/y, meets forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index rose 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier, on higher transport costs, government data showed on Wednesday. The annual inflation rate matched the 3.4 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, and was down from the 3.7 percent recorded in October. Inflation in November was driven by a hike in costs for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, data from the Statistics Department showed. Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 percent in March, but has since moderated. Malaysia's central bank expects 2017 full-year inflation to be at the higher end of its projected range of 3-4 percent. MALAYSIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (base 2010) PERCENTAGE CHANGE Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar yr/yr 3.4 3.7 4.3 3.7 3.2 3.6 3.9 4.4 5.1 mth/mth 0.7 0.2 0.3 0.9 -0.1 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 November 2017 (percentage change year-on-year) Food, non-alcoholic beverages 4.0 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco 0.2 Clothing, footwear -0.5 Housing, water, electricity, fuels 2.2 Furnishings, household equipment 2.5 Health 2.2 Transport 10.8 Communication -0.5 Recreation services, culture 0.6 Education 1.5 Restaurants, hotels 2.8 Miscellaneous goods/services 0.7 Non-food 3.2 * For more stories on Malaysia's economy, click (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)