Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in April rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, supported by strong growth in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors. However, output growth for April was below a 4.8 percent annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slower than the 4.6 percent increase in March. Manufacturing output rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in April, on strong demand for electrical and electronic products, food and beverage and tobacco, and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, data from the Statistics Department showed. Electricity output declined 1.5 percent, the data showed. Malaysia's exports rose 20.6 percent in April from a year earlier, slightly slower than the previous month though the pace was strong for manufactured goods, mining and agricultural output. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Apr 2017 Mar 2017 126.4 133.6 Pct change yr/yr 4.2 4.6 mth/mth -8.7 11.0 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Apr 2017 Mar 2017 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 6.7 5.9 Electricity -1.5 -0.2 Mining -2.0 2.0 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)