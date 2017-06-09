FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, below forecast
June 9, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 2 months ago

Malaysia April factory output up 4.2 pct y/y, below forecast

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in April rose 4.2 percent from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday, supported by strong
growth in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors.  
    However, output growth for April was below a 4.8 percent
annual rise forecast by a Reuters poll and slower than the 4.6
percent increase in March.
    Manufacturing output rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in April,
on strong demand for electrical and electronic products, food
and beverage and tobacco, and petroleum, chemical, rubber and
plastic products, data from the Statistics Department showed. 
    Electricity output declined 1.5 percent, the data showed.
    Malaysia's exports rose 20.6 percent in April from a year
earlier, slightly slower than the previous month though the pace
was strong for manufactured goods, mining and agricultural
output.
    
     INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                          Apr 2017   Mar 2017
                           126.4      133.6
 Pct change yr/yr           4.2        4.6
                                    
 mth/mth                    -8.7      11.0
                                    
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Apr 2017   Mar 2017
                           yr/yr     yr/yr
                          (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              6.7       5.9
 Electricity               -1.5       -0.2
 Mining                    -2.0       2.0
 *indicates revised figure    

 (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

