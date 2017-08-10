FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia June factory output up 4 pct y/y, above forecast
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
August 10, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia June factory output up 4 pct y/y, above forecast

3 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in June rose 4 percent from a year
earlier, government data showed on Thursday, slightly slower
than the previous month's pace.
    Output growth beat the 3 percent annual rise forecast by a
Reuters poll but was down from the 4.6 percent increase recorded
in May.
    June's factory output was supported by strength in the
manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, data from the
Statistics Department showed.
    Manufacturing output rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier in
June, while mining output grew 2.4 percent.
    Malaysia's exports grew 10 percent from a year earlier in
June, well below expectations, as shipments of manufactured
goods fell.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                          June 2017  May 2017
                           133.9       131.6
 Pct change yr/yr           4.0         4.6
                                     
 mth/mth                    1.8         4.1
                                     
 
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         June 2017   May 2017
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.7         7.3
 Electricity                2.1         2.5
 Mining                     2.4        -2.3
 *indicates revised figure                                       
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                                                
                                             

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)

