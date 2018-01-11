Malaysia November factory output up 5 pct y/y, above forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production rose 5 percent in November from a year earlier, boosted by gains in all three major sectors, government data showed on Thursday. Factory output was just above the 4.7 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll, and up from the 3.4 percent growth in October. Manufacturing sector output expanded 6.7 percent from a year earlier in November, up from 4.2 percent in the previous month, according to data from the Statistics Department. The electricity generation sector rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in November, while mining output grew marginally by 0.2 percent, the data showed. Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8 percent in August. On a monthly basis, factory output fell 1.4 percent from October. Malaysia's exports in November rose 14.4 percent from a year ago, slower than the previous month, on lower shipments of commodities. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Nov 2017 Oct 2017 134.8 136.7 Pct change yr/yr 5.0 3.4 mth/mth -1.4 2.7 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Nov 2017 Oct 2017 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 6.7 4.2 Electricity 3.9 4.6 Mining 0.2 0.8 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)