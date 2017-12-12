FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Oct factory output up 3.4 pct y/y, misses forecast
December 12, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia Oct factory output up 3.4 pct y/y, misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in October grew 3.4 percent from a year
earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row.     
    Factory output was below the 3.8 percent annual rise
forecast in a Reuters poll, and down from the 4.7 percent growth
in September.
    Industrial output reached a two-and-a-half year-high of 6.8
percent in August.
    Manufacturing output grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier in
October, down from 5.7 percent the previous month, according to
data from the Statistics Department.
    The electricity generation sector rose 4.6 percent
year-on-year in October, but mining output growth slowed to 0.8
percent, the data showed.
    Malaysia's October exports rose 18.9 percent from a year
earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on
the back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods.

    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
    (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                         Oct 2017   Sept 2017
                           136.7      133.1
 Pct change yr/yr           3.4        4.7
                                    
 mth/mth                    2.7        -0.1
                                    
    
    SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)          
       
                         Oct 2017   Sept 2017
                           yr/yr      yr/yr
                          (pct)       (pct) 
 Manufacturing              4.2        5.7
 Electricity                4.6        2.2
 Mining                     0.8        2.1
 
 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

