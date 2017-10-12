REFILE-Malaysia Aug factory output up 6.8 pct y/y, strongest in 2-1/2 yrs

(Corrects to remove extraneous word 'embargo' from headline) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in August expanded at its fastest pace since March 2015 and above industry expectations, supported by strong growth across all sectors. Factory output grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier in August, above the 5.9 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Industrial output was up 6.1 percent in July. Factory output in August was supported by strength in the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, according to data from the Statistics Department. Manufacturing output grew 7.6 percent in August from a year earlier, boosted by growth in the subsectors of food and tobacco, electrical and electronic products, and petroleum and chemical products, the data showed. The electricity generation sector rose 3.0 percent year-on-year, while mining output grew 5.3 percent. Malaysia's exports in August rose 21.5 percent from a year earlier, beating expectations on better manufacturing sector and liquefied natural gas exports. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005) (in points; base year 2000=100) Aug 2017 July 2017 133.2 133.5 Pct change yr/yr 6.8 6.1 mth/mth -0.2 -0.3 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated) Aug 2017 July 2017 yr/yr yr/yr (pct) (pct) Manufacturing 7.6 8.0 Electricity 3.0 7.9 Mining 5.3 0.2 *indicates revised figure (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)