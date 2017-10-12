FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Malaysia Aug factory output up 6.8 pct y/y, strongest in 2-1/2 yrs
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 12, 2017 / 4:03 AM / 6 days ago

REFILE-Malaysia Aug factory output up 6.8 pct y/y, strongest in 2-1/2 yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to remove extraneous word 'embargo' from headline)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial
production in August expanded at its fastest pace
since March 2015 and above industry expectations, supported by
strong growth across all sectors.
    Factory output grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier in
August, above the 5.9 percent annual rise forecast in a Reuters
poll.
    Industrial output was up 6.1 percent in July.
    Factory output in August was supported by strength in the
manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, according to data
from the Statistics Department.
    Manufacturing output grew 7.6 percent in August from a year
earlier, boosted by growth in the subsectors of food and
tobacco, electrical and electronic products, and petroleum and
chemical products, the data showed.
    The electricity generation sector rose 3.0 percent
year-on-year, while mining output grew 5.3 percent. 
    Malaysia's exports in August rose 21.5 percent from a year
earlier, beating expectations on better manufacturing sector and
liquefied natural gas exports.
    
    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION INDEX (base 2005)  
       (in points; base year 2000=100)    
                         Aug 2017    July 2017
                           133.2       133.5
 Pct change yr/yr           6.8         6.1
                                     
 mth/mth                    -0.2       -0.3
                                     
 
SECTOR BREAKDOWN (in pct, unless otherwise stated)              
   
                          Aug 2017   July 2017
                           yr/yr       yr/yr
                           (pct)      (pct) 
 Manufacturing              7.6         8.0
 Electricity                3.0         7.9
 Mining                     5.3         0.2
 *indicates revised figure          

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.