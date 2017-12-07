Malaysia's c.bank reserves edge up to $101.9 bln as of Nov 30

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose slightly to $101.9 billion as of Nov. 30, from $101.5 billion on Nov. 15, the central bank said on Thursday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Nov 30 Nov 15 Oct 31 Oct 13 Total gross 101.9 101.5 101.5 101.4 international reserves Foreign currency 95.4 95.0 95.0 94.7 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.2 ($1 = 4.0850 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)