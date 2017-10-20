Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.4 bln as of Oct 13

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $101.4 billion as of Oct. 13, from $101.2 billion on Sept. 29, the central bank said on Friday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Oct 13 Sept 29 Sept 15 Aug 30 Total gross 101.4 101.2 100.8 100.5 international reserves Foreign currency 94.7 94.8 94.3 94.0 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.2 2.9 3.0 3.0 ($1 = 4.2355 ringgit) (Reporting by Kl Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)