Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.4 bln as of Oct 13
October 20, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 4 days ago

Malaysia's c.bank reserves rise to $101.4 bln as of Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $101.4 billion as of Oct. 13,
from $101.2 billion on Sept. 29, the central bank said on
Friday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Oct 13  Sept 29   Sept 15  Aug 30
 Total gross              101.4   101.2     100.8    100.5
 international reserves                              
 Foreign currency         94.7    94.8      94.3     94.0
 reserves                                            
 IMF reserves position    0.8     0.8       0.8      0.8
 SDRs                     1.2     1.2       1.2      1.2
 Gold                     1.5     1.5       1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets     3.2     2.9       3.0      3.0
 
($1 = 4.2355 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Kl Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)

