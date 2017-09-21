FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's c.bank reserves slightly up at $100.8 bln as of Sept 15
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in a month

Malaysia's c.bank reserves slightly up at $100.8 bln as of Sept 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $100.8 billion as of Sept. 15,
from $100.5 billion on Aug. 30, the central bank said on
Thursday. 
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Sep 15    Aug 30    Aug 15    July 31
 Total gross              100.8     100.5     100.4     99.4
 international reserves                                 
 Foreign currency         94.3      94.0      93.9      93.0
 reserves                                               
 IMF reserves position    0.8       0.8       0.8       0.8
 SDRs                     1.2       1.2       1.2       1.1
 Gold                     1.5       1.5       1.5       1.5
 Other reserve assets     3.0       3.0       3.0       3.0
 
($1 = 4.1980 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.