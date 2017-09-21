Malaysia's c.bank reserves slightly up at $100.8 bln as of Sept 15

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross international reserves rose to $100.8 billion as of Sept. 15, from $100.5 billion on Aug. 30, the central bank said on Thursday. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the short-term external debt. The central bank released the following international reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars: Sep 15 Aug 30 Aug 15 July 31 Total gross 100.8 100.5 100.4 99.4 international reserves Foreign currency 94.3 94.0 93.9 93.0 reserves IMF reserves position 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 SDRs 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.1 Gold 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Other reserve assets 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 ($1 = 4.1980 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)