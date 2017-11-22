FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's c.bank reserves unchanged at $101.5 bln as of Nov 15
November 22, 2017 / 7:04 AM / Updated a day ago

Malaysia's c.bank reserves unchanged at $101.5 bln as of Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves stood at $101.5 billion as of Nov. 15,
the central bank said on Wednesday, unchanged from Oct. 31 when
it was last reported.
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and were 1.1 times the
short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                          Nov 15   Oct 31  Oct 13    Sept 29
 Total gross              101.5    101.5   101.4     101.2
 international reserves                              
 Foreign currency         95.0     95.0    94.7      94.8
 reserves                                            
 IMF reserves position    0.8      0.8     0.8       0.8
 SDRs                     1.2      1.2     1.2       1.2
 Gold                     1.5      1.5     1.5       1.5
 Other reserve assets     3.0      3.0     3.2       2.9
 
($1 = 4.1170 ringgit)

 (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

