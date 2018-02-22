FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:09 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysia's cenbank reserves fall to $103.6 bln as of Feb 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves fell to $103.6 billion as of Feb. 15,
marginally down from $103.7 billion as of Jan. 30, the central
bank said on Thursday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.1 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Feb 15   Jan 30   Jan 15  Dec 29
 Total gross international   103.6    103.7    103.0   102.4
 reserves                                              
 Foreign currency reserves   97.0     97.1     96.3    96.0
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8     0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2     1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5     1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.1      3.1      3.2     2.9
 
    

 (Reporting by KL Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
