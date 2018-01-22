FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018

Malaysia's cenbank reserves rise to $103.0 bln as of Jan 15

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's gross
international reserves rose to $103.0 billion as of Jan. 15,
from $102.4 billion on Dec. 29, the central bank said on Monday.
    Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said the reserves were sufficient
to finance 7.1 months of retained imports, and were 1.1 times
the short-term external debt.
    The central bank released the following international
reserves data, expressed in billions of dollars:
                             Jan 15   Dec 29   Dec 15   Nov 30
 Total gross international   103.0    102.4    102.2    101.9
 reserves                                               
 Foreign currency reserves   96.3     96.0     95.7     95.4
 IMF reserves position       0.8      0.8      0.8      0.8
 SDRs                        1.2      1.2      1.2      1.2
 Gold                        1.5      1.5      1.5      1.5
 Other reserve assets        3.2      2.9      3.0      3.0
 
($1 = 3.9925 ringgit)

 (Reporting by KL Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)
