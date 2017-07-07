Malaysia's May exports soar 32.5 pct y/y, well above expectations

* May exports +32.5 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +21.3 pct * May imports +30.4 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +18.0 pct * Trade surplus 5.5 bln rgt vs poll f'cast of 7.5 bln rgt * Exports to China +51.5 pct y/y, U.S. +16.3 pct, EU +29.7 pct KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in May rose 32.5 percent from a year earlier, significantly above expectations, as shipments of manufactured goods surged, government data showed on Friday. The growth pace beat the 21.3 percent forecast by a Reuters poll and April's 20.6 percent growth. Export growth outpaced those of imports for the first time since May 2016, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Imports rose 30.4 percent from a year earlier, up from the 24.7 percent in April. The trade surplus in May narrowed to 5.5 billion ringgit ($1.28 billion) from April's 8.8 billion ringgit. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of Asia's best-performing ones this year, strengthening about 3 percent in the second quarter. Exports to China rose 51.5 percent from a year earlier, the highest annual growth since February 2010, on higher demand for electrical and electronic goods as well as petroleum products. Shipments to the United States rose 16.3 percent on rising shipments of manufactured goods, while those to the European Union grew 29.7 percent. For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Exports 79.4 74.0 82.6 71.8 70.2 75.6 72.8 69.2 y/y% 32.5 20.6 24.1 26.5 13.6 10.7 7.8 -8.6 Imports 73.9 65.2 77.2 63.1 65.5 66.8 63.8 59.4 y/y% 30.4 24.7 39.4 27.7 16.1 11.5 11.2 -6.6 Balance 5.49 8.75 5.41 8.71 4.71 8.72 9.03 9.76 MAIN EXPORTS May 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 28.6 36.0 31.3 Electronic Products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.8 6.0 27.5 products Liquefied natural gas 1.9 2.4 3.8 Chemicals and 5.7 7.2 21.0 chemicals products Crude oil 2.1 2.7 56.8 Petroleum products 7.9 10.0 88.2 Machinery 3.8 4.8 17.1 Manufactures of metal 3.0 3.8 12.8 Rubber products 2.3 3.0 50.8 Optical and 5.6 3.2 14.7 scientific equipment EXPORT MARKETS May 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Singapore 12.3 15.5 45.0 China 10.7 13.5 51.5 USA 7.4 9.3 16.3 Japan 4.8 6.1 12.8 Thailand 4.1 5.2 19.2 ($1 = 4.2965 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sunil Nair)