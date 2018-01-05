FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Nov export growth at 14.4 pct y/y, above f'cast
India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget
Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
#Asia
January 5, 2018 / 4:05 AM / in a day

Malaysia's Nov export growth at 14.4 pct y/y, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Nov exports +14.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +13.9 pct
    * Nov imports +15.2 pct y/y vs poll forecast +13.9 pct
    * Trade surplus 9.95 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 10.9 bln rgt

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's November exports rose 14.4
percent from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, on lower shipments
of commodities, government data showed on Friday. 
    Export growth was above the 13.9 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll,
but down from October's 18.9 percent growth.
    Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017, peaking
at 32.5 percent in May.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for over 80 percent of
Malaysia's total exports, remained robust, expanding 18.2 percent from a year
earlier in November, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry
showed. Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products.
    Shipments of agricultural goods, however, declined 2.5 percent year-on-year,
mainly due to lower prices and volumes of palm oil exports. November's exports
of mining goods also decreased marginally by 0.9 percent, the data showed.      
 
    Imports in November grew 15.2 percent from a year earlier, down from the
20.9 percent growth posted in October. 
    The trade surplus in November narrowed slightly to 9.95 billion ringgit
($2.49 billion) compared to 10.6 billion ringgit the previous month.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency was one of
Asia's best performers last year, strengthening nearly 10 percent.
    Exports to the U.S. remained robust, growing 13.4 percent from a year
earlier, on higher exports of manufactured and mining goods.     
    Shipments to China grew 3.3 percent, while exports to the European Union
rose 12.4 percent.
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
                 Nov     Oct     Sept    Aug     July    June    May     Apr
   Exports      83.5     82.4    78.3    82.2    78.6    73.1    79.4   74.0
                                                                        
     y/y%       14.4     18.9    14.8    21.5    30.9     10     32.5   20.6
   Imports      73.6     71.9    69.7    72.4    70.6    63.2    73.9   65.2
                                                                        
     y/y%       15.2     20.9    15.2    22.6    21.8    3.7     30.4   24.7
   Balance      10.0     10.6    8.6     9.9     8.03    9.88    5.49   8.75
                                                                        
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Nov 2017       % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               31.7         38.0        21.0
 Electronic Products                             
 Petroleum products          5.3         6.3         1.2
 Chemicals and               6.3         7.5         20.2
 chemicals products                              
                                                 
 Palm oil & Palm-based       4.7         5.6         -5.2
 products                                        
                                                 
 Manufactures of metal       3.7         4.4         20.8
 Liquefied natural gas       3.5         4.2         7.5
                                                 
 Machinery                   3.4         4.0         8.5
 Optical and                 2.9         3.4         15.2
 scientific equipment                            
 Rubber products             2.3         2.8         37.0
 Crude oil                   2.4         2.9         -3.1
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                   Nov 2017       % of      % change    
                                                  
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago
                                                  
 China               11.3         13.5          3.3
 Singapore           12.2         14.6          16.8
 USA                 7.6           9.0          13.4
 Japan               6.5           7.8          6.7
 Thailand            4.6           5.5          18.2
 ($1 = 3.9920 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
