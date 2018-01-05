Malaysia's Nov export growth at 14.4 pct y/y, above f'cast

* Nov exports +14.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +13.9 pct * Nov imports +15.2 pct y/y vs poll forecast +13.9 pct * Trade surplus 9.95 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 10.9 bln rgt KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's November exports rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier, slower than the previous month, on lower shipments of commodities, government data showed on Friday. Export growth was above the 13.9 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, but down from October's 18.9 percent growth. Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017, peaking at 32.5 percent in May. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for over 80 percent of Malaysia's total exports, remained robust, expanding 18.2 percent from a year earlier in November, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products. Shipments of agricultural goods, however, declined 2.5 percent year-on-year, mainly due to lower prices and volumes of palm oil exports. November's exports of mining goods also decreased marginally by 0.9 percent, the data showed. Imports in November grew 15.2 percent from a year earlier, down from the 20.9 percent growth posted in October. The trade surplus in November narrowed slightly to 9.95 billion ringgit ($2.49 billion) compared to 10.6 billion ringgit the previous month. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency was one of Asia's best performers last year, strengthening nearly 10 percent. Exports to the U.S. remained robust, growing 13.4 percent from a year earlier, on higher exports of manufactured and mining goods. Shipments to China grew 3.3 percent, while exports to the European Union rose 12.4 percent. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Exports 83.5 82.4 78.3 82.2 78.6 73.1 79.4 74.0 y/y% 14.4 18.9 14.8 21.5 30.9 10 32.5 20.6 Imports 73.6 71.9 69.7 72.4 70.6 63.2 73.9 65.2 y/y% 15.2 20.9 15.2 22.6 21.8 3.7 30.4 24.7 Balance 10.0 10.6 8.6 9.9 8.03 9.88 5.49 8.75 MAIN EXPORTS Nov 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 31.7 38.0 21.0 Electronic Products Petroleum products 5.3 6.3 1.2 Chemicals and 6.3 7.5 20.2 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.7 5.6 -5.2 products Manufactures of metal 3.7 4.4 20.8 Liquefied natural gas 3.5 4.2 7.5 Machinery 3.4 4.0 8.5 Optical and 2.9 3.4 15.2 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.3 2.8 37.0 Crude oil 2.4 2.9 -3.1 EXPORT MARKETS Nov 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.3 13.5 3.3 Singapore 12.2 14.6 16.8 USA 7.6 9.0 13.4 Japan 6.5 7.8 6.7 Thailand 4.6 5.5 18.2 ($1 = 3.9920 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)