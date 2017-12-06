Malaysia's October export growth at 18.9 pct y/y, above f'cast

* Oct exports +18.9 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +18.5 pct * Oct imports +20.9 pct y/y vs poll forecast +20.4 pct * Trade surplus 10.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 10.4 bln rgt KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's October exports rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on the back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods. Export growth was above the 18.5 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and up from September' 14.8 percent growth. Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017 so far, peaking at 32.5 percent in May. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for over 80 percent of Malaysia's total exports, were up 19.5 percent from a year earlier in October, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products. Shipments of mining goods rose 27.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Imports in October grew 20.9 percent from a year earlier, versus the 15.2 percent growth posted in September. October's trade surplus widened to 10.6 billion ringgit ($2.61 billion), up from 8.6 billion ringgit in September. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of Asia's best performers, strengthening nearly 10 percent so far this year. Exports to China remained robust, rising 20.5 percent from a year earlier, led by higher demand for commodities products including liquefied natural gas, petroleum and rubber products. Shipments to the United States grew 13.8 percent, while exports to the European Union rose 9.3 percent. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Exports 82.4 78.3 82.2 78.6 73.1 79.4 74.0 82.6 y/y% 18.9 14.8 21.5 30.9 10 32.5 20.6 24.1 Imports 71.9 69.7 72.4 70.6 63.2 73.9 65.2 77.2 y/y% 20.9 15.2 22.6 21.8 3.7 30.4 24.7 39.4 Balance 10.6 8.6 9.9 8.03 9.88 5.49 8.75 5.41 MAIN EXPORTS Oct 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 31.1 37.7 16.9 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.2 7.5 21.4 Chemicals and 5.9 7.2 17.5 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 5.0 6.1 7.9 products Manufactures of metal 3.4 4.1 38.0 Liquefied natural gas 2.9 3.5 6.3 Machinery 3.2 3.9 14.3 Optical and 3.1 3.8 20.3 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.2 2.7 30.6 Crude oil 2.9 3.5 62.9 EXPORT MARKETS Oct 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.5 14.0 20.5 Singapore 11.3 13.7 16.1 USA 8.0 9.7 13.8 Japan 5.9 7.2 20.4 Thailand 4.9 5.9 30.2 ($1 = 4.0660 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)