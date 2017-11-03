FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's September export growth at 14.8 pct y/y, below f'cast
#Asia
November 3, 2017 / 4:01 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's September export growth at 14.8 pct y/y, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Sept exports +14.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +18 pct
    * Sept imports +15.2 pct y/y vs poll forecast +20.0 pct
    * Trade surplus 8.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 8.8 bln rgt
    * Exports to China +27.1 pct y/y, U.S. +10.7 pct, EU +16.2 pct

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's September exports rose 14.8
percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row,
despite strong demand for manufactured goods in China and Europe.
    Export growth was below the 18 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and
sharply down from 21.5 percent in August and July's 30.9 percent.

    Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports over the past nine months,
peaking at 32.5 percent in May.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than four-fifths
of Malaysia's total exports, were up 17.1 percent from a year earlier in
September, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Most
of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products.
    Shipments of agricultural goods, however, declined 1.8 percent from a year
earlier, the data showed.
    September's imports grew 15.2 percent from a year earlier to 69.7 billion
ringgit, down from the 22.6 percent growth posted in August. 
    The trade surplus in September narrowed to 8.6 billion ringgit ($2.03
billion) from August's 9.9 billion ringgit.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of
Asia's best-performing ones this year, strengthening about 6 percent this year.
    Exports to China remained robust, rising 27.1 percent from a year earlier,
while those to the United States grew 10.7 percent.
    Shipments to the European Union rose 16.2 percent, with exports of
electrical and electronic products rising 28.5 percent from a year earlier to
4.4 billion ringgit, the highest monthly export value ever recorded. 
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
    
                Sept     Aug    July    June     May     Apr     Mar     Feb
   Exports      78.3    82.2    78.6    73.1     79.4    74.0    82.6   71.8
                                                                        
     y/y%       14.8    21.5    30.9     10      32.5    20.6    24.1   26.5
   Imports      69.7    72.4    70.6    63.2     73.9    65.2    77.2   63.1
                                                                        
     y/y%       15.2    22.6    21.8     3.7     30.4    24.7    39.4   27.7
   Balance       8.6     9.9    8.03    9.88     5.49    8.75    5.41   8.71
                                                                        
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                          Sept 2017      % of      % change  
                                                       
                           (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                       
 Electrical &               30.9         39.4        17.7
 Electronic Products                             
 Petroleum products          6.0         7.7         22.4
 Chemicals and               5.2         6.7         2.9
 chemicals products                              
                                                 
 Palm oil & Palm-based       4.5         5.7         -1.7
 products                                        
                                                 
 Manufactures of metal       3.3         4.2         25.4
 Liquefied natural gas       3.0         3.9         8.2
                                                 
 Machinery                   3.0         3.8         7.3
 Optical and                 2.7         3.4         14.5
 scientific equipment                            
 Rubber products             2.1         2.7         19.4
 Crude oil                   1.7         2.2         -4.9
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  Sept 2017       % of      % change    
                                                  
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago
                                                  
 China               11.4         14.6          27.1
 Singapore           11.2         14.4          8.1
 USA                 7.7           9.8          10.7
 Japan               5.8           7.5          6.9
 Thailand            3.9           4.9          7.0
 ($1 = 4.2320 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)

