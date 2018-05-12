Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar to be released on Tuesday - daughter

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Jailed Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim will be released on Tuesday, the veteran politician’s daughter Nurul Izzah told Reuters on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks during an election campaign in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/File Photo

Newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said this week that all efforts were being made to release Anwar, a former foe, immediately and secure a full royal pardon from the country’s monarch.

“Yes,” Nurul said in a text message when asked to confirm whether her father was being released on Tuesday.

Anwar was jailed in 2015 for charges of sodomy, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.

Nurul added the pardon from the monarch is being sought on the grounds of “miscarriage of justice”.