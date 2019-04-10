Malaysia to provide $1.5 billion in aid to state palm oil firm Felda

The logo of Felda is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will provide state-owned palm oil plantation agency Felda with financial aid of 6.23 billion ringgit ($1.52 billion) as part of measures to help turn the agency around, a government report said on Wednesday.

Felda, or the Federal Land Development Authority, will also restructure and delay some repayments of its borrowings, said the report, issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs following two years of management crises and allegations of corruption under the previous government.