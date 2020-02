Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on imports last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday, uring a visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Last year Pakistan bought 1.1 million tonnes of palm oil from Malaysia, the world’s second biggest producer and exporter of the edible oil.