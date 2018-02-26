FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Feb 1-25 palm oil exports rise 5.0 pct -ITS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects all the numbers for Feb 1-25 in the first table)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm
oil products for February 1 - 25 rose 5.0 percent to 1,064,823
tonnes from 1,013,897 tonnes shipped during January 1 - 25,
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.

    Here is the breakdown of the ITS palm export figures for
February 1 to 25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS
                                 Feb 1 - 25         Jan 1 - 25
   Crude palm oil                   371,075            231,415
   RBD palm oil                      80,655             87,200
   RBD palm olein                   232,196            372,532
   RBD palm stearin                  60,860             78,990
   Crude palm kernel oil             46,480              7,800
   Palm fatty acid distillate        36,360             47,702

TOP PALM MARKETS
                                 Feb 1 - 25         Jan 1 - 25
   European Union                       N/A            273,638
   China                                N/A            158,550
   India & subcontinent                 N/A            193,210
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed
here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month                  Total          Net Change    m/m %
January              1,289,518         -132,552      -9.3
December             1,422,070         +89,728       +6.7
November             1,332,342         -74,364       -5.3
October              1,406,706         +33,716       +2.5
September            1,372,990         +129,629      +10.4
August               1,243,361         +3,954        +0.3
July                 1,239,407         +48,824       +4.1
June                 1,190,583         -115,791      -8.9
May                  1,306,374         +180,432      +16.0
April                1,125,942         +49,702       +4.6
March                1,076,240         +68,200       +6.8
February             1,008,040         -166,853      -14.2
January              1,174,893         +88,370       +8.1
Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,
Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email:
areuters@gmail.com

 (Reporting by Emily Chow)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
