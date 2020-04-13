Money News
April 13, 2020 / 4:11 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Malaysia cuts crude palm oil export duty for May to 4.5%

FILE PHOTO: A Sime Darby Plantation worker shows palm oil fruits at a plantation in Pulau Carey, Malaysia, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia has reduced its export duty on crude palm oil to 4.5% for May from 5% in April, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Monday, citing the national customs department.

The world’s second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil calculated a reference price of 2,460.89 ringgit per tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil when priced in a 2,250-2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices are above 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

