FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Petronas to invest $150 million to boost India lubricants biz
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 10, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 2 months ago

Malaysia's Petronas to invest $150 million to boost India lubricants biz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Motorists fill up their vehicles at a Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) station in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2006. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, will invest $150 million in India over the next five years to strengthen its lubricants business, the company said on Thursday.

The investment includes a $50 million lubricant blending plant that will be completed by the first quarter of 2018, Petronas said in a statement.

“We are aiming to triple our market share in India’s lubricant market by 2022,” CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said.

The Malaysian firm is keen on more collaborations in India with current and existing partners, he said, adding that Petronas was looking to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India.

Petronas, the world’s third biggest LNG supplier, has been trying to tap new markets for LNG at a time when global supply has exceeded demand. A company official had earlier flagged South Asia as an area of significant growth potential.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.