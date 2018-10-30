FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Malaysia challenges $5.78 billion settlement between 1MDB and IPIC

1 Min Read

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will file a legal challenge to a 2017 consent award granted to Abu Dhabi fund IPIC in a debt dispute with scandal-hit state fund 1MDB, its attorney general said on Tuesday.

Under the 2017 award, Malaysia was obliged to pay $5.78 billion to IPIC and the bond trustee over five years, attorney general Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

“The base of Malaysia’s legal challenge in the High Court in London is that the consent award was procured by fraud or in a manner contrary to public policy,” Thomas said, adding that Malaysia will seek relief from any payment obligations to IPIC.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Nick Macfie

