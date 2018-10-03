FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
October 3, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in an hour

Wife of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested by anti-graft agency

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor on Wednesday and she will be charged with money laundering, her lawyer told Reuters.

Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, leaves a courtroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the anti-graft agency, her lawyer, K.Kumaraendran, said.

She will be charged on Thursday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.