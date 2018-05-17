FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia advisory board to set up committee to focus on 1MDB scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian government advisory panel set up by new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced on Thursday that it will set up a committee to look into matters related to the controversial state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, in this March 1, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

The panel, the Council of Eminent Persons, said it “recognises the importance” of having a committee focus specifically on the multi-billion dollar scandal tied to 1MDB, founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

“Until and unless the issue of 1MDB is resolved, there will be questions that undermine public confidence in the government and its institutions,” the council said in a statement.

The 1MDB committee will be made up of five members, led by former attorney-general Abu Talib Othman.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Robert Birsel

