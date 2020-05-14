Malaysia to recover $107.3 million after settling 1MDB case against film producer

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-corruption commission said on Thursday it will recover overseas assets worth about $107.3 million in a settlement deal reached with Riza Aziz, a producer of Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Prosecutors had earlier announced that it was dropping five charges of money laundering against Riza, who was accused of receiving $248 million misappropriated from scandal-linked state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).