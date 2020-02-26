Factbox: Malaysian parties by the numbers amid political turmoil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - As Malaysian parties try to secure a parliamentary majority to form the next government after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad abruptly resigned on Monday, here are how the parties and factions stack up currently.

A supporter of People's Justice Party wearing Malaysia's flag mask pose for a picture outside National Palace, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

There are 222 seats in the lower house of parliament, with 112 needed for a majority.

FORMER RULING PAKATAN HARAPAN COALITION

- Democratic Action Party (DAP) - 42 seats

Draws the bulk of its support from Malaysia’s ethnic Chinese community.

- Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - 39 seats

Led by Anwar Ibrahim, 72, the on-off ally and rival of Mahathir. Ahead of the election, Mahathir had promised to eventually hand him power, but no date had been set.

- Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) - 11 seats

A moderate Islamist party.

- Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) - 9 seats

From the state of Sabah on Borneo island.

FACTIONS THAT LEFT PAKATAN COALITION AFTER MAHATHIR QUIT

- Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) - 26 seats

A Malay nationalist party founded by Mahathir ahead of the 2018 election.

- Faction led by Mohamed Azmin Ali - 11 seats

Faction that broke away from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

BARISAN NASIONAL GROUP DEFEATED IN 2018 ELECTION

- United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - 39 seats

Malay nationalist party that ruled Malaysia for six decades until its defeat under Najib Razak in 2018 by Mahathir, its former leader.

- Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) - 2 seat

- Malaysian Indian Congress - 1 seat

OTHERS

- Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) - 18 seats

Malaysia’s main Islamist party has pushed for national implementation of Islamic sharia law.

- Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) - 18 seats

Represents interests of Sarawak on Borneo island.

- Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) - 3 seats

Represents interests of Sabah on Borneo island.

- Parti Sarawak Bersatu - 1 seat

Sarawak-based party

- United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation - 1 seat

- Independent - 1 seat