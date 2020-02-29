Mahathir to tell Malaysia's king he has support in parliament to be PM

Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad leaves after an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday that he intends to send a letter to the king to inform him of the support he has from the majority of lawmakers in parliament to be prime minister.

“I hope his majesty the king will accept the letter and my explanation,” Mahathir, 94, said.

Earlier, Malaysia’s king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin from a rival political grouping as the next prime minister, saying Muhyiddin possibly had the support of a majority in parliament. [nL4N2AT00P]