KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Monday he would appoint a new chief of the country’s anti-graft agency and that all alleged crimes committed by previous government would be investigated.

Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a news conference in Menara Yayasan Selangor, Pataling Jaya, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Addressing a news conference, the 92-year-old Mahathir said all government ministries had been instructed that no documents could be taken out or destroyed.