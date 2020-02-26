Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he would return as full-time premier if he had the support of the parliament and that he wanted to form a government that is not aligned with any political party.

He also apologised for the political turmoil in the country following his unexpected resignation on Monday.

“I propose a government that is not aligned with any party, but only prioritises the interests of the country,” Mahathir said in a televised address.