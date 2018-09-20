FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
September 20, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia charges former PM Najib with abuse of power, money laundering

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday charged former Prime Minister Najib Razak with abuse of power and money laundering over hundreds of millions of dollars of funds received in his personal bank account.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

They charged Najib with four counts of abuse of power regarding an amount of 2.3 billion ringgit ($556.23 million) in state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prosecutors also charged him with 21 counts of money laundering.

Najib pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges.

($1=4.1350 ringgit)

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee, Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.