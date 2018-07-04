FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
July 3, 2018 / 11:43 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Former Malaysian premier Najib arrives in court to face charges in probe linked to 1MDB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday to face charges in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded.

A supporter of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak holds up a sign, ahead of his arrival to court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib, 64, was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government’s probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.