Former Malaysian premier Najib arrives in court to face charges in probe linked to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday to face charges in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded.

A supporter of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak holds up a sign, ahead of his arrival to court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Najib, 64, was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government’s probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).