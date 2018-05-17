FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lawyer calls 18-hour search of former Malaysian PM's home 'harassment'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A lawyer for former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday said a police search of Najib’s home has gone on for almost 18 hours and was “harassment”.

Police arrive outside former prime minister Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Lawyer Harpal Singh Grewal said police arrived at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Najib’s house, and were still searching it on Thursday afternoon.

He said Najib had indicated that he was “prepared and willing to extend his fullest cooperation” to the authorities, and police had taken away some personal items, including handbags and clothing.

“This harassment has now continued for almost 18 hours and nothing meaningful has come from the search and seizure of what would appear to be insignificant personal items,” the lawyer said.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Robert Birsel

