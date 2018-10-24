FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia to charge former PM Najib Razak, ex-Treasury head in graft probe

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s former premier, Najib Razak, and the former head of Treasury will be charged on Thursday in connection with several cases of criminal breach of trust involving government funds, the anti-graft agency said.

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves a court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

The charges are the latest in a widening investigation of corruption, launched by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after Najib was ousted in a shock general election upset in May.

Najib and Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, former Treasury secretary-general, will be brought to a Kuala Lumpur court on Thursday to be charged, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Najib is already facing 32 money laundering, graft and breach of trust charges in relation to transactions linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

U.S. authorities allege that about $4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund, founded by Najib in 2009.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff

