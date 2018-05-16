FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Police enter home of ousted Malaysian PM Najib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Several police officers entered the home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak late on Wednesday, shortly after he returned home from prayers at a mosque, a Reuters witness said.

Ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A police spokeswoman could not be contacted for comment.

Najib’s coalition was dealt a stunning defeat in a general election last week and he was blocked from leaving the country at the weekend.

Dozens of reporters gathered outside the house after police vehicles arrived, and local media began streaming the scene live on Facebook. About 6,000 viewers were watching, the page showed.

Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and John Chalmers

