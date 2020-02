FILE PHOTO: Muhyiddin Yassin, former Malaysian deputy Prime Minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris/File photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Muhyiddin Yassin will become Malaysia’s next prime minister, the country’s king said on Saturday, saying he may have the majority support among lawmakers in parliament.

Muhyiddin will be sworn in on March 1st, the palace said in a statement.