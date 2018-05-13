Malaysian police to analyse CCTV from apartment complex linked to ousted PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Police will analyse CCTV footage from a deluxe apartment block in Kuala Lumpur, part of an investigation into allegations a government vehicle delivered boxes there for the wife of Malaysia’s ousted prime minister Najib Razak, the city’s police chief said.

Ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The city’s top cop, Mazlan Lazim, said Reuters had earlier mischaracterised the police operation at the Pavilion Residences building as a raid.

“You cannot call it a raid,” he said.

Mazlan said police were acting after a complaint, based on video footage, that a van with a logo from the department of the prime minister and cabinet had delivered boxes carrying designer handbags to the apartment for Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Mazlan said police went to the Pavilion Residences to “see the CCTVs”.

“We have to analyse the cameras, that’s for the forensic team,” he said.

Two senior police officers involved in the operation, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters on Saturday that investigators were not primarily interested in any possible luxury items but were chasing documents that could be vital for investigations into Najib’s administration.

Mazlan said the complainants did not see any handbags.

“They only saw the boxes,” he said.

“Maybe they used the boxes (to) bring things to other places because they have been removed from the government,” he said, adding: “We will investigate all aspects.”

A spokesman for Najib could not be immediately reached for comment. Reuters was unable to reach Najib himself, his wife, or other family members and close associates.

Mazlan said the ongoing investigation would be “thorough” and “methodical”.