Corrected: Malaysia charges wife of former PM Najib with two counts of graft

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday accused Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, on charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving 189 million ringgit ($45.12 million) from a company pitching for a government project.
Prosecutors who charged Rosmah with two counts of corruption said the payments concerned a 1.25-billion-ringgit ($298-million) solar project in schools in Malaysia’s eastern state of Sarawak, on the island of Borneo.
She pleaded not guilty to both the charges.
($1=4.1900 ringgit)
