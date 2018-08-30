Malaysia to impose 5-10 percent tax on goods, 6 percent on services

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will impose a tax of between 5 percent and 10 percent on the sale of goods, while services will attract a 6 percent levy when a new tax regime comes into effect on September 1, the country’s customs chief Subromaniam Tholasy said on Thursday.

An employee counts money as he poses inside a money exchange centre in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said/Files

The Sales and Services Tax (SST) is being reintroduced after the government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad repealed an unpopular goods and services tax (GST) earlier this month.

The GST, which covered a broader range of items and services compared with the SST, has been set at 6 percent.