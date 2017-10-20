Malaysia Airlines appoints group CEO to replace Bellew

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines Berhad on Friday appointed Captain Izham Ismail as group chief executive officer designate with immediate effect following the departure of Peter Bellew after just over a year in the job.

Izham, who has served as chief operating officer since last November, will be the third person to take the CEO job in two years.

The airline said in a statement that Izham will officially assume the post on Dec. 1, after Bellew completes administrative leave. Izham has also been appointed as executive director of the airline. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by Jason Neely)