MALE (Reuters) - The police and military in the Maldives said on Wednesday they will uphold the result of an election in which opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih beat President Abdulla Yameen.

FILE PHOTO: Maldivian president-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrives at an event with supporters in Male, Maldives September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ashwa Faheem/File Photo

The statements came after Yameen’s party requested a delay in the publication of final election results. Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, a day after the election.