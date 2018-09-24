Maldives president Yameen concedes election defeat in statement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Maldives President Abdulla Yameen conceded defeat to opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Monday in a presidential election.

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Male, Maldives September 23, 2018. President Media//Handout via REUTERS

“Maldivian people have decided what they want. I have accepted the results from yesterday. Earlier today, I met with Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who the Maldivian electorate has chosen to be their next president. I have congratulated him,” Yameen said in a televised press conference.

The country’s Elections Commission said Solih won by a margin of 16.7 percent in Sunday’s vote.