FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
September 26, 2018 / 3:50 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Defeated Maldives leader's party asks to delay final vote results

1 Min Read

MALE (Reuters) - The party of defeated Maldives’ president Abdulla Yameen has requested a delay in the publication of the final results for an election for which Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, Elections Commission chief Ahmed Shareef said on Wednesday.

Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen speaks as he gives a statement at President office in Male, Maldives September 24, 2018. President Media//Handout via REUTERS

“PPM (Progressive Party of Maldives) has raised some concerns and asked the commission to delay the announcement of the official results,” Shareef told Reuters.

Shareef said the “lawful deadline” for issuing funal results was Sunday and the Commission had not yet decided on the PPM’s request. “The Commission has not been briefed on the nature of the complaints yet, but there are allegations of fraud from what I understand,” he said.

Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.