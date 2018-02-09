China says international community should play constructive role in Maldives

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The international community should play a constructive role in promoting stability in the Maldives, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a visiting envoy from the troubled Indian Ocean island state, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

China supports the Maldives government to resolve disputes with all sides through dialogue, Wang told economic development minister Mohamed Saeed during a meeting in Beijing on Thursday, the ministry said in a short statement.

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen imposed a 15-day state of emergency on Monday after ordering the jailing two Supreme Court judges. The court had quashed convictions against nine opposition figures, sparking a political crisis. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait; Editing by Paul Tait)